England v Eire: Irish play greatest cricket when our backs are in opposition to the wall – Balbirnie

Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie admits his side “play our best cricket when our backs are against the wall” as they suffered a 10-wicket defeat against England at Lord’s.

After a tough opening two days, Ireland produced a spirited display to extend the one-off Test past tea on Saturday.

And Balbirnie said he was proud of the resilience Ireland showed.

“We showed character on Saturday and we have shown it throughout our Test career,” he said.

“We have also shown we have that bounce-back ability, but unfortunately for us, when our backs are against the wall, we seem to play our best cricket.

“It is up to us to try find a way not to get so behind the eight ball that you need to really scrap it out.”

Spirited Saturday showing

At 97-3 overnight, Ireland still needed 255 runs to make England bat again, but Harry Tector recorded 51, his fourth half-century in four Test matches, and Lorcan Tucker claimed 44 to give the Irish renewed hope.

A record partnership of 163-runs from Mark Adair and…