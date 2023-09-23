England v Eire: Jacks, Hain and Ahmed star in Trent Bridge win

Second one-day international, Trent Bridge: England 334-8 (50 overs): Jacks 94 (88), Hain 89 (82); Dockrell 3-34 Ireland 286 (46.4 overs): Dockrell 43; Ahmed 4-54 England won by 48 runs, lead series 1-0 Scorecard

An experimental England side eventually defeated Ireland in the second one-day international at Trent Bridge.

Will Jacks struck a fluent 94 and Sam Hain, one of four uncapped players in the home side, made 89 to take England to 334-8.

Pace bowler George Scrimshaw then endured a nightmare start to his England debut, bowling four no-balls in his first over and conceding 35 runs from the first 11 legal deliveries he bowled.

But the Derbyshire man showed great character to have Andy Balbirnie edge to slip from the final ball of his second over.

That was the start of England gradually working through the Irish batting, leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed producing a mesmerising spell of 4-54.

With Ireland at 188-8, the game should have ended quickly, only for the visitors to resist and England to lose…