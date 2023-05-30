England v Eire: Josh Tongue picked for Take a look at debut as Jonny Bairstow returns

Venue: Lord’s Date: 1-4 June Coverage: Live text commentary and in-play video clips on the BBC Sport website & app, plus BBC Test Match Special on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra. Daily Today at the Test highlights on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer from 19:00 BST.

Worcestershire seamer Josh Tongue will make his Test debut against Ireland at Lord’s on Thursday in an England side that will also include Jonny Bairstow.

Tongue, 25, has been picked ahead of Warwickshire all-rounder Chris Woakes.

Yorkshire’s wicketkeeper-batter Bairstow returns after missing five Tests with a broken leg.

Bowlers James Anderson and Ollie Robinson, who are nursing slight injuries, have been rested before this summer’s Ashes series.

Tongue was added to England’s squad for the first Test of the summer after impressing with the England Lions during February’s tour of Sri Lanka.

The selectors have preferred the young seamer to Woakes, 34, who was fit to play after returning from knee surgery.

England head coach…