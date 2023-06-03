England v Eire: Mark Adair and Andrew McBrine make hosts watch for Lord’s win

Only Test, Lord’s (day three of four) Ireland 172 (Broad 5-51, Leach 3-35) & 362 (Adair 88, McBrine 86*, Tongue 5-66) England 524-4 dec (Pope 205, Duckett 182) & 12-0 (Crawley 12*) England won by 10 wickets Scorecard

England finally overcame a spirited fightback by Ireland to win the one-off Test at Lord’s by 10 wickets.

Mark Adair clubbed a freewheeling 88 and Andrew McBrine an enterprising unbeaten 86 to extend what had previously been a one-sided contest past tea on the third day.

When Ireland lost their sixth wicket, effectively their seventh because opener James McCollum was absent injured, they still needed 190 runs to make England bat again.

But number nine Adair repeatedly flogged the ball through the leg side and McBrine played some high-class strokes in a seventh-wicket partnership of 163 – Ireland’s highest for any wicket in Tests.

Though Adair eventually feathered Matthew Potts behind and pace bowler Josh Tongue completed a five-wicket haul on his Test debut, last man Graham…