England v Eire: Ollie Pope, Ben Duckett and Josh Tongue star at Lord’s

Only Test, Lord’s (day two of four) Ireland 172 (Broad 5-51, Leach 3-35) & 97-3 (Tongue 3-27) England 524-4 dec (Pope 205, Duckett 182) Ireland are 255 runs behind Scorecard

Ollie Pope crashed his maiden Test double hundred and Ben Duckett helped himself to 182 on a completely one-sided second day of England’s Test against Ireland at Lord’s.

Pope’s 205 from 208 balls is the fastest Test double ever made in England, while Duckett missed out on becoming only the fifth man to make 200 in fewer than 200 balls.

With Joe Root helping himself to 56 at almost a run a ball, England pulverised the Ireland attack in perfect batting conditions.

England racked up 524-4 declared, passing 500 inside 80 overs, the second-fastest in Test history behind their own stunning 506-4 on the first day of the first Test against Pakistan in December.

Faced with an enormous deficit of 352, Ireland’s primary target was not to suffer the indignity of defeat inside two days.

That became a real prospect when England…