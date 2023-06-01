England v Eire: Stuart Broad says bowlers prepared if Ben Stokes will not be match to bowl within the Ashes

Stuart Broad says England’s attack is ready to step up in the Ashes if Ben Stokes’ knee injury stops him from playing a full part as a bowler.

Though captain Stokes says he has given himself “the best possible chance” to be fully fit, he is unlikely to bowl in the ongoing Test against Ireland.

Broad took 5-51 as Ireland were bowled out for 172 on day one at Lord’s.

“It does change the dynamic,” said Broad. “Spells come around quicker. You have to front up and bowl more overs.”

Broad, 36, pointed to the first part of his 17-year international career, when an attack based on three frontline seamers and the spin of Graeme Swann took England to three successive Ashes wins and the top of the world Test rankings.

“I like it either way,” he said. “I love bowling and that’s what I’m there for – you bowl more with only three seamers.”

All-rounder Stokes did not bowl in England’s last Test, a defeat by New Zealand in Wellington in February.

Though he subsequently played only two games for Chennai…