England v Eire: Stuart Broad takes 5 as hosts dominate at Lord’s

Only Test, Lord’s (day one of four) Ireland 172: Broad 5-51, Leach 3-35 England 152-1: Duckett 60*, Crawley 56 England are 20 runs behind Scorecard

Stuart Broad pressed his case for inclusion in the first Ashes Test by taking five wickets as England dominated Ireland on the first of the four-day Test at Lord’s.

Broad claimed 5-51 and was supported by 3-35 from left-arm spinner Jack Leach in Ireland’s 172 all out.

That represented something of a recovery from the Irish, who at one stage were 19-3 before James McCollum battled to 36, Paul Stirling countered for 30 and Curtis Campher added 33.

On an ideal day for England, opener Zak Crawley ended a run of eight Test innings without a half-century, riding a degree of good fortune to make 56.

Crawley added 109 for the first wicket with Ben Duckett before being caught and bowled by Ireland debutant Fionn Hand.

Duckett continued his fine form in moving to 60 not out, joined by Ollie Pope, who is unbeaten on 29.

England closed on 152-1 from only 25…