England v Eire: Win can be ‘largest second in Irish cricket historical past’ – captain Balbirnie

Andrew Balbirnie in action against England at Lord’s in July 2019

Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie says a win over England in the one-off four-day Test between the sides at Lord’s this week would represent “the biggest moment in Irish cricket history”.

Ireland have previously beaten England in Twenty20 and 50-over cricket.

Ireland lost when the sides played for the first time in Test cricket in 2019.

“When I was first capped as an Irish cricketer, if you told me I’d be playing two Tests at Lord’s I wouldn’t have believed you,” said Balbirnie.

“In my opinion it is one of the best sporting arenas in the world so for me to lead my country out here is special for me and my family.

“It’ll probably test my captaincy to the limit but it’s really ‘pinch yourself’ stuff in Irish cricket. It’s special times.

“The captain thing hasn’t quite sunk in yet – I think it only will on the morning of the toss.”

With four years having elapsed since the last red-ball encounter between the sides, a lot has…