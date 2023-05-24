England v Eire: Worcestershire’s Josh Tongue added to squad for first Check of summer time

Josh Tongue has taken 11 wickets for Worcestershire in four County Championship games this season

Worcestershire seamer Josh Tongue has been added to England’s squad for the first Test of the summer against Ireland.

Tongue, 25, impressed as part of the England Lions squad that toured Sri Lanka in February.

He is not replacing anyone in the squad, but adds to the bowling attack after recent injury worries for James Anderson and Ollie Robinson.

The Test against Ireland starts on Thursday 1 June at Lord’s.

Tongue joins fellow fast bowlers Anderson, Robinson, Stuart Broad, Matthew Potts, Mark Wood and Chris Woakes in the squad.

But Anderson and Robinson are unlikely to play, while England are also missing other fast bowlers in Olly Stone, Jofra Archer and Jamie Overton because of injury.

Tongue has been on England’s radar since his breakthrough season with Worcestershire as a 19-year-old in 2017.

His 47 wickets in the County Championship season earned him a first England Lions call-up…