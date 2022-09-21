England v India: Amy Jones warns of inconsistency from younger facet after collection loss

England captain Amy Jones says patience will be needed with her young, inexperienced side after they suffered a crushing 88-run defeat against India, which sealed the tourists’ first one-day series win in England since 1999.

Jones, who is standing in as captain in the absence of the injured Heather Knight and Nat Sciver, who is taking a mental health break, warned that “with youth comes inconsistency” after the chastening loss in Canterbury.

Harmanpreet Kaur’s superb 143 not out laid the foundations for India, with England’s bowlers seemingly having no answer in the absence of the resting Katherine Brunt and recently-retired Anya Shrubsole.

“We are missing some huge players but we have definitely got a team that can beat sides like this,” Jones, 29, said.

“And we want to play positive cricket, and sometimes that lends itself to days where it might not always come off.”