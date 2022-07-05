England v India: Ben Stokes says ‘groups will not be braver than us’ after file win

There are no teams “braver than us” in Test cricket, says England captain Ben Stokes after his side chased a record 378 to beat India at Edgbaston.

Unbeaten centuries from Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow took England to their highest-ever run chase in Tests.

It was England’s fourth successive chase of more than 275 this summer following a 3-0 series clean sweep of world Test champions New Zealand.

“It is phenomenal,” Stokes told BBC Test Match Special.

“I wish people could understand what is going on in this changing room right now – it is incredible.”

Needing another 119 from their overnight 259-3, England coasted with incredible ease to a seven-wicket win and secured a 2-2 draw in the series that was postponed last summer.

Root ended with 142 not out, while Bairstow made an unbeaten 114 – his fourth century in his last five innings and sixth ton in 2022.

“A great way to explain it is that teams are perhaps better than us, but teams won’t be braver than us,” said Stokes.

“Jack Leach said…