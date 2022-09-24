England v India: Controversial run out secures 3-0 sequence whitewash for guests

It is the form of dismissal that divides opinion in cricket more than any other.

With England requiring 17 runs to win and with one wicket left, Charlie Dean was run out at the non-striker’s end as bowler Deepti Sharma stopped in her delivery stride to take the winning wicket.

It is often informally referred to as a Mankad, after Indian batter Vinoo Mankad, who was the first player to enact the type of run out in a Test match.

The wicket was followed by plenty of debate, and took the attention away from Jhulan Goswami’s farewell to international cricket and India’s 3-0 whitewash of England, which culminated at the Home of Cricket as England were bowled out for 153 chasing 170.

“It divides opinion. I’m not a fan, but it is how India feel about it,” said England captain Amy Jones. “It is in the rules, and hopefully it doesn’t take the shine off a good summer and good series.

“Dean didn’t look like getting out in any other way.”

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who was named Player of…