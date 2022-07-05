England v India: Edgbaston officers examine crowd racism at Take a look at

Edgbaston officials are investigating allegations of racist behaviour by members of the crowd during the ongoing Test between England and India.

One account on social media said there was racist abuse directed at India fans in the Eric Hollies stand.

Another stated the “disgusting racism” faced was “some of the worst abuse we’ve ever experienced at a match”.

Edgbaston officials apologised and said they would investigate the matter as soon as possible.

They said in a tweet: external-link “We’re incredible sorry to read this and do not condone this behaviour in any way.”

The England and Wales Cricket Board said: external-link “We are very concerned to hear reports of racist abuse at today’s Test match.

“We are in contact with colleagues at Edgbaston who will investigate. There is no place for racism in cricket.”

Later on Monday, Stuart Cain, chief executive at Edgbaston, added: “I’m gutted by these reports as we’re working hard to make Edgbaston a safe, welcoming environment for all.

