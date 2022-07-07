England v India: England lose first T20 of Jos Butter’s captaincy by 50 runs

First Twenty20, Ageas Bowl India 198-8 (20 overs) Pandya 51 (33), Suryakumar 39 (19); Jordan 2-23; Moeen 2-26 England 148 (19.3 overs) Moeen 36 (20); Hardik 4-33 India win by 50 runs Scorecard

England lost their first match under new captain Jos Buttler as Hardik Pandya inspired India to a dominant 50-run victory in the first Twenty20 at the Ageas Bowl.

After his side were set a challenging target of 199, Buttler was out for a first-ball duck, bowled by a Bhuvneshwar Kumar inswinger.

Hardik then removed Dawid Malan for 21, Liam Livingstone for another duck and Jason Roy for a tortured four from 16 balls, all in his first seven deliveries.

England were 33-4 after 6.1 overs and could not recover as they were bowled out in the final over for 148.

All-rounder Hardik finished with 4-33 to add to his 51 from 33 balls – the highest score in India’s 198-8.

The tourists had looked on course for a total well in excess of 200 only to be pegged back by good death bowling, Chris Jordan the pick of…