England v India: Glenn, Dunkley & Capsey star as hosts cruise to victory

First Twenty20 international, Chester-le-Street India 132-7 (20 overs): Sharma 29; Glenn 4-23 England 134-1 (13 overs): Dunkley 61*, Capsey 32* England won by nine wickets Scorecard

England raced to an emphatic nine-wicket victory with 42 balls to spare in the first T20 international against India.

Leg-spinner Sarah Glenn produced career-best figures of 4-23 at a damp Chester-le-Street after stand-in captain Amy Jones chose to bowl on a pitch that looked good for seam bowling.

But it was slow bowler Bryony Smith who dismissed Smriti Mandhana lbw before Glenn’s wickets restricted India to 132-7.

England then raced to their target in just 13 overs as Sophia Dunkley and Alice Capsey put on an unbroken partnership of 74 runs in just 40 balls.

It was the bowling of Glenn that set the tone for the match, as she trapped Dayalan Hemalatha lbw in between both Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh holing out to Bryony Smith in the deep off the leg-spinner.

Glenn then bowled captain Harmanpreet Kaur in the…