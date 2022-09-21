England v India: Harmanpreet Kaur hits masterful century to guide India to ODI collection win

|Second one-day international, Canterbury
|India 333-5 (50 overs): Harmanpreet 143* (111), Deol 58 (72)
|England 245 all out (44.2 overs): Wyatt 65 (58); Thakur 4-57
|India won by 88 runs, lead series 2-0
|Scorecard
Harmanpreet Kaur hit a sublime 143 not out from 111 balls to guide India to an 88-run victory over England in the second one-day international in Canterbury.
After being put in to bat, India scored an imposing 333-5, the highest total England have ever conceded in a home ODI.
Captain Harmanpreet struck 18 fours and four sixes in her innings, supported by Harleen Deol’s 58.
Renuka Singh Thakur then starred with the ball, taking 4-57 as England were bowled out for 245 in another disappointing performance.
Danni Wyatt and Amy Jones steered England to 167-4, before Wyatt’s dismissal for 65 in the 30th over sparked a collapse of four wickets for just 16 runs.
The win takes India to an unassailable 2-0 lead, securing their first ODI series win in England since 1999.
Again England…