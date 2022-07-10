England v India: Hosts win third T20 regardless of Suryakumar Yadav’s hundred

Suryakumar’s hundred was his first in international T20s

Third Vitality Twenty20, Trent Bridge England 215-7 (20 overs): Malan 77 (39), Livingstone 42* (29); Bishnoi 2-30 India 198-9 (20 overs): Suryakumar 117 (55); Topley 3-22 England win by 17 runs; India win series 2-1 Scorecard

England held on for a consolation victory in the third Twenty20 against India despite Suryakumar Yadav’s sensational century at Trent Bridge.

Chasing 216, the tourists were 31-3 after five overs before Suryakumar’s 48-ball ton – his first for India – gave them real hope.

He dominated a partnership of 119 with Shreyas Iyer, hitting 14 fours and six sixes in an incredible display of flamboyant shots.

After wickets tumbled at the other end, Suryakumar launched an assault at the start of the penultimate over with 41 runs needed.

The first four balls yielded 16 runs but the 31-year-old mistimed his stroke looking to clear the ropes again and was caught at long-off for 117 off Moeen Ali.

Chris Jordan closed out the final…