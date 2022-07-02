England v India: Jasprit Bumrah stars with all-round show at Edgbaston

India 416: Pant 146, Jadeja 104; Anderson 5-60 England 84-5: Root 31; Bumrah 3-34 England are 332 runs behind Scorecard

Jasprit Bumrah’s incredible all-round display put England under huge pressure on the second day of the fifth Test against India at Edgbaston.

Bumrah took the first three wickets, before the crucial late loss of Joe Root was followed by the departure of nightwatchman Jack Leach to leave England 84-5, 332 behind.

Stand-in captain Bumrah had earlier crashed Stuart Broad for the most expensive over in Test cricket history, costing 35 runs.

With Ravindra Jadeja completing a fine century, India were bowled out for 416 – James Anderson picking up two of the wickets to fall on Saturday morning for figures of 5-60.

Bumrah removed Alex Lees, the struggling Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope, before India were stalled by a two-hour break for rain – the third lengthy delay of the day.

Evening sunshine gave India a bonus hour in which Root and Leach fell, leaving Jonny Bairstow unbeaten on 12 and…