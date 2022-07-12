England v India: Jasprit Bumrah takes six as hosts are hammered by 10 wickets in first ODI

Roy, Root and Stokes all out for ducks as India make stunning start

First Royal London one-day international, Kia Oval: England 110 (25.2 overs): Buttler 30; Bumrah 6-19, Shami 3-31 India 114-0 (18.4 overs): Rohit 76*, Dhawan 31* India win by 10 wickets; lead three-match series 1-0 Scorecard

England were bowled out for 110 as they slumped to a miserable 10-wicket defeat against India in the first one-day international at The Oval.

Jason Roy, Joe Root and Ben Stokes were all out for ducks inside the first three overs after the hosts were put into bat.

India’s pace attack, led by the sensational Jasprit Bumrah, was irresistible and 7-3 soon became 26-5 when Jonny Bairstow and Liam Livingstone, who also failed to score, fell.

Jos Buttler offered brief resistance with 30, captaining England for the first time in a home ODI since being appointed white-ball captain.

But when he holed out at deep square leg England were 59-7 – still 27 adrift of their lowest ODI score.

Lower-order hitting saved…