England v India: Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow full document chase at Edgbaston

India 416 (Pant 146, Jadeja 104; Anderson 5-60) & 245 (Pujara 66, Pant 57; Stokes 4-33) England 284 (Bairstow 106, Siraj 4-66) & 378-3 (Root 142*, Bairstow 114*) England won by seven wickets; series drawn 2-2 Scorecard

England nonchalantly completed a record chase of 378 to beat India in rapid time on the final morning of the fifth Test at Edgbaston.

Centuries from Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow took England to their highest successful pursuit in Test cricket and the ninth-largest in the history of the game.

Needing another 119 from their overnight 259-3, Root and Bairstow coasted with incredible ease, taking England to a memorable seven-wicket win, one of their all-time greatest victories.

Bairstow’s 114 not out was his second century of the match, while Root ended unbeaten on 142 in an unbroken partnership of 269.

They carried England to a new height in what is turning into a spectacular summer under new captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum.

The win ensures a series that was postponed…