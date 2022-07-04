England v India: Joe Root & Jonny Bairstow main chase for hosts at Edgbaston

India 416 (Pant 146, Jadeja 104; Anderson 5-60) & 245 (Pujara 66, Pant 57; Stokes 4-33) England 284 (Bairstow 106, Siraj 4-66) & 259-3 (Root 76*, Bairstow 72*) England need 119 runs to win Scorecard

England are closing in on a sensational win over India in the fifth Test after a riveting fourth day at Edgbaston.

Set a target of 378 – an England record – the home side thrillingly moved to 259-3, needing 119 more on the final day.

In an electric period in the afternoon, openers Alex Lees and Zak Crawley shared a century stand in 19.5 overs, the fastest England have ever reached 100 without loss.

India fought back with three wickets for two runs either side of tea, only for Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow to pick up the pursuit with an unbroken partnership of 150.

Root ended the day on 76 not out and Bairstow, who could have been caught twice, was unbeaten on 72.

It leaves the prospect of a classic finish in front of a capacity crowd on Tuesday, after the free tickets made available were snapped up in…