England v India: Jonny Bairstow ton fails to halt vacationers

By
CayamnMamaNews
-
England v India: Jonny Bairstow ton fails to halt tourists
India 416 (Pant 146, Jadeja 104; Anderson 5-60) & 125-3 (Pujara 50*)
England 284 (Bairstow 106, Siraj 4-66)
India lead by 257 runs
Scorecard

India remain in a dominant position in the fifth Test against England despite another superb century from Jonny Bairstow on day three at Edgbaston.

Bairstow’s 106 – his third hundred in as many Tests and his fifth this year – got the home side to 284 from their overnight 84-5.

England still gave up a first-innings lead of 132, but hopes of a further fightback were raised when India were reduced to 75-3.

India, though, were steadied by an unbroken fourth-wicket stand of 50 between Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant.

Pujara, who could have been caught on 23, is 50 not out, while first-innings centurion Pant is unbeaten on 30 in India’s 125-3.

While that left India with a sizeable advantage of 257, England will draw confidence from their series win over New Zealand last month, when they successfully chased targets in excess of 250 on three occasions.

India,…



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR