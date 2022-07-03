England v India: Jonny Bairstow ton fails to halt vacationers

India 416 (Pant 146, Jadeja 104; Anderson 5-60) & 125-3 (Pujara 50*) England 284 (Bairstow 106, Siraj 4-66) India lead by 257 runs Scorecard

India remain in a dominant position in the fifth Test against England despite another superb century from Jonny Bairstow on day three at Edgbaston.

Bairstow’s 106 – his third hundred in as many Tests and his fifth this year – got the home side to 284 from their overnight 84-5.

England still gave up a first-innings lead of 132, but hopes of a further fightback were raised when India were reduced to 75-3.

India, though, were steadied by an unbroken fourth-wicket stand of 50 between Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant.

Pujara, who could have been caught on 23, is 50 not out, while first-innings centurion Pant is unbeaten on 30 in India’s 125-3.

While that left India with a sizeable advantage of 257, England will draw confidence from their series win over New Zealand last month, when they successfully chased targets in excess of 250 on three occasions.

India,…