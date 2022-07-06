England v India: Jos Buttler says hosts will stay ‘not afraid of failure’

Jos Buttler led England in nine one-day internationals and five Twenty20s when Eoin Morgan was unavailable

Venues: Ageas Bowl, Edgbaston & Trent Bridge Dates: 7, 9 & 10 July Times: 1st T20 at 18:00 BST, 2nd & 3rd T20s at 14:30 Coverage: Test Match Special commentary, text commentary and in-play highlights on BBC Sport website and app. Highlights of 1st & 3rd T20 on BBC Two & iPlayer. The 2nd T20 is live on BBC Two & iPlayer from 14:00 on 9 July

New white-ball captain Jos Buttler says England will continue to be “really aggressive and not afraid of failure” under his leadership.

Former vice-captain Buttler, 31, took over from Eoin Morgan last week after the 50-over World Cup-winning skipper retired from international cricket.

His first series in charge is three Twenty20 internationals against India, starting at the Ageas Bowl on Thursday.

“There’s not much at the moment needs changing,” Buttler told BBC Sport.

“I see the game in exactly the same way as Eoin.”

Buttler will work alongside…