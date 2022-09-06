England v India: Lauren Bell will get first worldwide T20 call-up as Katherine Brunt is rested

Lauren Bell impressed for runners-up Southern Brave during The Hundred

Pace bowler Lauren Bell has received her first international Twenty20 call-up, while Katherine Brunt has been rested for England’s three-match series against India this month.

Bell, 21, made her Test and one-day international debuts earlier this year.

England’s leading T20 wicket-taker Brunt, 37, has opted to miss both the T20 and subsequent ODI series.

Nat Sciver will continue to lead England in the absence of injured captain Heather Knight.

England play three T20s and three ODIs against India from 10-24 September.

Head coach Lisa Keightley said she “fully” supported Brunt’s decision to prioritise her recovery after “an intense year so far”, during which the veteran retired from Test cricket.

She added: “It provides an opportunity for Lauren Bell, who was impressive in The Hundred, and, with her, Alice Capsey, Freya Kemp and Issy Wong in the squad we’re starting to see a group of exciting young players who have the…