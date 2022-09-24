England v India: Lord’s finale ends with controversial run out as vacationers declare sequence win

Third one-day international, Lord’s India 169 all out (45.4 overs): Deepti 68 (106), Mandhana 50 (79); Cross 4-26 England 153 all out (43.3 overs): Dean 47 (80); Thakur 4-29 India won by 16 runs, India win series 3-0 Scorecard

India completed a 3-0 series victory over England in the third and final one-day international after a controversial dismissal by Deepti Sharma.

England required 17 runs to win, with one wicket left, when bowler Deepti stopped in her delivery stride to run out Charlie Dean at the non-striker’s end and secure the victory.

The game was reaching a tense conclusion when Dean was dismissed for 47 at Lord’s.

England were visibly aggrieved at the dismissal, which is within the laws of the game but seen by many as against the spirit of cricket.

The mode of dismissal is often referred to as a Mankad, after Indian batter Vinoo Mankad, who was the first player to enact the type of run out in a Test match.

It was England women’s first game at Lord’s since their World Cup…