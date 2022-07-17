England v India: Rishabh Pant & Hardik Pandya seal sequence win

Third Royal London one-day international, Emirates Old Trafford England 259 (45.5 overs): Buttler 60 (80); Hardik 4-24 India 261-5 (42.1 overs): Pant 125* (113), Hardik 71 (55); Topley 3-35 India won by five wickets, won series 2-1 Scorecard

Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya carried India to a five-wicket victory over England in the deciding one-day international at Old Trafford.

Pant made a wonderful unbeaten century, while Hardik’s 71 came after he took 4-24 with the ball, as the tourists claimed a 2-1 series win in sweltering conditions in Manchester.

Chasing 260, India were reduced to 72-4, only for Pant and Hardik to share a stand of 133.

Pant could have been stumped on 18, while Craig Overton misjudged a chance to catch Hardik when he had only six.

Though Hardik was out with 55 still needed, Pant went on to complete his maiden ODI century and hit the winning runs with 47 balls to spare to end 125 not out.

Hardik’s effort with the ball was earlier the primary reason why England were bowled…