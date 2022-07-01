England v India: Rishabh Pant & Ravindra Jadeja rescue vacationers

India 338-7 (73 overs): Pant 146, Jadeja 83*; Anderson 3-52 England: Yet to bat Scorecard

A sparkling 146 from India’s Rishabh Pant halted England on day one of the rescheduled fifth Test at Edgbaston.

Pant’s 89-ball hundred rescued the tourists from 98-5 after England’s pacemen relentlessly exploited the movement on offer following captain Ben Stokes’ decision to bowl first.

Wicketkeeper Pant crashed 19 fours and four sixes, playing the sort of thrilling, counter-attacking cricket that took England to a 3-0 series win over New Zealand last month.

Pant was well supported by fellow left-hander Ravindra Jadeja – their stand of 222 is an India record for the sixth wicket in Tests against England and came at almost a run a ball.

When Pant eventually sliced Joe Root’s off-spin to slip, Stokes followed up by removing Shardul Thakur, but Jadeja remains unbeaten on 83, India closing on 338-7.

This final Test in the series was postponed last September with India leading 2-1 after positive cases of…