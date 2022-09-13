England v India: Smriti Mandhana guides vacationers to win to arrange T20 collection decider

Second Twenty20 international, The Incora County Ground, Derby England 142-6 (20 overs): Kemp 51* (37), Bouchier 34 (26); Rana 3-24 India 146-2 (16.4 overs): Mandhana 79* (53), Kaur 29* (22) India won by eight wickets Scorecard

Opener Smriti Mandhana made an unbeaten 79 to guide India to an eight-wicket win over England and set up a decider in the three-match Twenty20 series.

Chasing 143 to win, India got home with 20 balls left in Derby, as Mandhana hit 13 fours in her 53-ball innings.

She was supported by Harmanpreet Kaur’s 29 not out and Shafali Verma’s 20.

Earlier England made 142-6, having been 18-3 and 54-5, with 17-year-old Freya Kemp hitting a maiden half-century, smashing an unbeaten 51 off 37 balls.

India were much improved from their ragged performance in the series’ opening game on Saturday, with Radha Yadav superb in the field and Sneh Rana taking 3-24.

They were then backed up by a brilliant Mandhana, who made her 17th T20 half-century, and her sixth against England, with a…