England v India: Smriti Mandhana leads improved India to victory in first ODI

First one-day international, Hove England 227-7 (50 overs): Davidson-Richards 50, Wyatt 43; Deepti 2-33 India 232-3 (44.2 overs): Mandhana 91, Harmanpreet 74; Cross 2-43 India won by seven wickets Scorecard

Smriti Mandhana struck a match-winning 91 to guide India to a comfortable seven-wicket win over England in the first one-day international at Hove.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur finished 74 not out to take India to their target of 228 with 34 balls to spare.

Kate Cross took 2-43 but England’s young bowlers struggled, with Yastika Bhatia also hitting 50 for India.

England earlier slipped to slipped to 94-5 before Alice Davidson-Richards’ unbeaten 50 helped them post 227-7.

India, who were inconsistent in the Twenty20 series that England won 2-1, put in an assured all-round performance and capitalised on their hosts’ inexperience.

Veteran seamer Jhulan Goswami conceded just 20 runs and took one wicket from her 10 overs, while Deepti Sharma claimed 2-33.

With England missing Heather Knight and Nat…