England v India: Time to get carried away after historic victory

You don’t know you have been carried away until you have been picked up and taken.

It is the British way to ensure that never happens. Something is likely to go wrong, better to not get your hopes up. If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

But sport is about giving in to hope, optimism and expectation. Yes, the lows can be crushing, but they make the highs all the sweeter. Your heart can’t be broken if you never loved in the first place.

The heart of English Test cricket wasn’t just broken, it had been ripped out and stamped on. One win in 17 matches, beaten from Ahmedabad to Adelaide, whipped from the Gabba to Grenada.

In only five weeks, captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum have turned it all around, restoring the joy, fun and wonder to the English game.

If the 3-0 series win over New Zealand was the arrival of something new and exciting, then the chase of 378 to beat India at Edgbaston was one of England’s greatest wins of all-time.

The pipe-and-slippers way in…