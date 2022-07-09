England v India: Vacationers win by 49 runs at Edgbaston to clinch collection win

Second Vitality Twenty20, Edgbaston India 170-8 (20 overs): Jadeja 46 (29); Jordan 4-27, Gleeson 3-15 England 171 (17 overs): Moeen 35 (21); Bhuvneshwar 3-15 India won by 49 runs; lead series 2-0 Scorecard

England were thrashed by 49 runs in the second Twenty20 at Edgbaston as India clinched the three-match series with a game to spare.

Chasing 171 to level the series, England put in another disappointing batting performance and were bowled out for 121 in 17 overs.

Jason Roy was caught at slip off the first ball of England’s pursuit and captain Jos Buttler followed in the third over, caught behind on review for four – Bhuvneshwar Kumar the bowler on both occasions.

Bhuvneshwar claimed 3-15 and Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal took two wickets apiece in another exciting India performance.

Moeen Ali top-scored for England with 35, while David Willey’s 33 not out prevented an even heavier defeat in Buttler’s second match as captain.

England’s bowlers had earlier fought back well to restrict…