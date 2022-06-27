England v New Zealand: Ben Stokes says method ‘sends message’ to county gamers

England’s new attacking approach has “sent a message” to players in county cricket who want to get into the Test team, says captain Ben Stokes.

England romped to a target of 296 in the third Test at Headingley to wrap up a seven-wicket win and complete a 3-0 series win over New Zealand.

They also chased 277 at Lord’s and 299 in thrilling fashion at Trent Bridge.

Stokes said a player’s method “will be on the selectors’ minds” when picking future squads.

“These last three games should have sent a message to anyone who wants to play Test cricket for England in the next two or three years at least,” he said.

“It is the manner in which you play, whether that be bat or ball. It wasn’t going to be about stats; it is the manner in which you play.

“We want to build on this. It’s not just about us at the moment but the future as well.”

After resuming on 183-2, England scored the 113 runs required in 15.2 overs on the final day. The innings lasted only 54.2 overs in total.

Joe Root made 86 not out…