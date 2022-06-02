England v New Zealand: Ben Stokes will get crash course in Take a look at captaincy on weird first day

First LV= Insurance Test, Lord’s (day one) New Zealand 132: Potts 4-13, Anderson 4-66 England 116-7: Crawley 43; Boult 2-15 England trail by 16 runs Scorecard

The more things change, the more they stay the same.

For as much as watching England is regularly an exercise in absurdity, it was particularly special for this side to be both New England and Old England is the space of a couple of hours at Lord’s.

Neither captain Ben Stokes nor coach Brendon McCullum would have been naïve enough to think that bowling out New Zealand for 132 was the instant fixing of a broken team that had won only one of its past 17 Tests.

But even Stokes and McCullum must have been surprised at how quickly they were given a demonstration of the size of the task ahead of them.

From 92-2 to 100-7 in 28 balls of pandemonium, an astonishing collapse even by England’s standards. The only thing missing from the chaos was concussion substitute Matt Parkinson getting a police escort to the middle as England’s number 11,…