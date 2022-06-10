England v New Zealand: Daryl Mitchell & Tom Blundell give Black Caps edge

Second LV= Insurance Test, Trent Bridge (day one) New Zealand 318-4 (87 overs): Mitchell 81*, Blundell 67* England: Yet to bat Scorecard

England are already facing a fight to get back into the second Test after New Zealand took the initiative on day one at Trent Bridge.

Asked to bat on a dry pitch by England captain Ben Stokes, the tourists moved to 318-4 as Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell repeated their huge stand from the first Test at Lord’s last week.

England recovered from a poor start with the ball to reduce the Black Caps to 169-4.

But Mitchell made 81 not out and Blundell is undefeated on 67 in an unbroken fifth-wicket partnership of 149.

Crucially, Mitchell survived a relatively straightforward chance to Joe Root at first slip when he had only three, while Blundell edged one through a static cordon late in the day.

England found themselves in danger at various points during the first Test, only to battle to a five-wicket win.

They will need similar resolve here, especially as they…