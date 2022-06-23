England v New Zealand: Daryl Mitchell & Tom Blundell maintain up hosts once more

Third LV Insurance Test, Headingley (day one of five) New Zealand 225-5: Mitchell 78*, Blundell 45* England: Yet to bat Scorecard

England’s bowlers were once again held up by New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell on day one of the third Test at Headingley.

Mitchell, who already has two centuries in the series, ended 78 not out as the Black Caps recovered from 123-5 to reach 225 without further loss.

Blundell made 45 not out, combining for an unbroken stand of 102 with Mitchell to follow partnerships 195 in the first Test and 236 in the second.

After losing the toss, England – 2-0 up in the three-match series – bowled admirably on a flat pitch but were left to rue the decision not to review an lbw decision against Mitchell.

Had they done so he would have been out for eight.

Earlier, Stuart Broad had Tom Latham caught at first slip in the first over and debutant Jamie Overton bowled Devon Conway off an inside edge for his first international wicket.

Spinner Jack Leach took two wickets,…