England v New Zealand: Dawid Malan century seals collection victory at Lord’s

England 311-9 (50 overs): Malan 127 (114); Ravindra 4-60 New Zealand 211 (38.2 overs): Ravindra 61 (48); Moeen 4-50 England won by 100 runs, win series 3-1 Scorecard

Dawid Malan’s sublime century inspired England to a series-clinching hammering of New Zealand in the fourth and final one-day international at Lord’s.

Malan, in prolific form ahead of the World Cup starting in India next month, stroked 127 from 114 balls.

That led England to 311-9, a total the bedraggled Black Caps never threatened.

Off-spinner Moeen Ali claimed 4-50 as New Zealand were bowled out for 211 to give England victory by 100 runs.

England take the series 3-1 in what is their last meaningful action before their defence of the World Cup.

Next week, an almost entirely different England squad meet Ireland in a three-match one-day series, beginning at Headingley on Wednesday.

England triumph in low-ley World Cup build-up

