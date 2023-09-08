England v New Zealand: Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell tons lead vacationers to opening ODI win

England 291-6 (50 overs): Buttler 72; Ravindra 3-48 New Zealand 297-2 (45.4 overs): Mitchell 118* (91), Conway 111* (121) New Zealand won by eight wickets Scorecard.

England were beaten by eight wickets as New Zealand comfortably won the opening one-day international in Cardiff.

Set an imposing 292 for victory, unbeaten centuries from Devon Conway (111* off 121 balls) and Daryl Mitchell (118* off 91 balls) saw the Black Caps home with 4.2 overs to spare.

The pair added 180 for the third wicket in a patient run chase on a slow pitch.

All-rounder Ben Stokes made 52 on his return to ODI cricket as England posted 291-6.

Opener Dawid Malan made 54, captain Jos Buttler top-scored with 72 and Liam Livingstone entertained with his 39-ball 52.

Harry Brook, who was drafted into the squad as late batting cover, opened alongside Malan in the absence of Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy, who missed out through a shoulder injury and back spasm respectively. However, the Yorkshire batter was scratchy for his…