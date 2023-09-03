England v New Zealand: Finn Allen hits 83 as vacationers win third T20 by 74 runs

Third T20 international, Edgbaston: New Zealand 202-5 (20 overs): Allen 83 (53), Phillips 69 (34) England 128 (18.3 overs): Buttler 40 (21); Jamieson 3-23, Sodhi 3-33 New Zealand won by 74 runs; England lead four-match series 2-1 Scorecard .

England were outplayed by a resurgent New Zealand who won the third T20 international by 74 runs at Edgbaston.

After opener Finn Allen struck 83 in New Zealand’s 202-5, the tourists tied down England’s vaunted top order as the hosts chased an unassailable 3-0 series lead.

Jonny Bairstow was caught for 12 from 16 balls, Dawid Malan struggled for 11 balls for only two while in-form Harry Brook holed out for eight.

Jos Buttler gave England fans hope with 40 from 21 balls but his dismissal, caught and bowled off Mitchell Santner, effectively ended his side’s hopes.

They were bowled out for 128 in the 19th over with leg-spinner Ish Sodhi taking 3-33 and seamer Kyle Jamieson an excellent 3-23 on his return from a back injury.

Earlier, Allen hit six sixes and…