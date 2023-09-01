England v New Zealand: Harry Brook and Gus Atkinson shine as hosts take 2-0 collection lead

England v New Zealand: watch Harry Brook’s impressive batting display

England 198-4 (20 overs): Bairstow 86* (60), Brook 67 (36); Sodhi 2-44 New Zealand 103 (13.5 overs): Seifert 39 (31); Atkinson 4-20 England won by 95 runs Scorecard

A sublime batting display led England to a crushing 95-run win over New Zealand in the second T20 at Old Trafford.

Opener Jonny Bairstow hit an unbeaten 86 from 60 balls and Harry Brook struck a magnificent 67 from 36 as England posted 198-4.

Fast bowler Gus Atkinson then took 4-20 on his international debut as New Zealand crumbled to 103 all out.

The win gives England a 2-0 lead in the four-match series.

Brook and Bairstow added 131 for the third wicket after England lost Will Jacks for 19 and Dawid Malan for a duck.

New Zealand’s batters immediately felt the pressure of the run-rate as Atkinson dismissed opener Devon Conway in his first over.

Leg-spinner Adil Rashid finished with 2-18 as he became England’s leading T20 wicket taker.

Tim Seifert top-scored with…