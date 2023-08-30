England v New Zealand: Hosts comfortably win first T20 by seven wickets

First T20, Seat Unique Riverside, Chester-le-Street: New Zealand 139-9 (20 overs): Phillips 41 (38); L Wood 3-37, Carse 3-23 England 143-3 (14 overs): Malan 54 (42), Brook 43 (27) England won by seven wickets with 36 balls to spare Scorecard

England comprehensively thrashed New Zealand by seven wickets with a professional performance in the first T20 of their four-match series at Chester-le-Street.

Switching formats for their first action since the Ashes a month ago, the hosts romped to victory in a chase of 140 with six overs to spare.

They lost Jonny Bairstow to the second ball of the chase but Dawid Malan made a composed 54 from 42 balls.

The left-hander fell with 24 needed from 48 but Harry Brook struck an unbeaten 27-ball 43 to take England home – two towering sixes reinforcing the surprise at his omission from England’s provisional squad for their 50-over World Cup defence in India this autumn.

A composed bowling performance from England set up the win by restricting New Zealand to…