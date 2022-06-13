England v New Zealand: Hosts maintain victory hopes alive at Trent Bridge

Second LV= Insurance Test, Trent Bridge (day four) New Zealand 553 (Mitchell 190, Blundell 106) & 224-7 (Young 56, Potts 2-32) England 539 (Root 176, Pope 145) New Zealand lead by 238 runs Scorecard

England have the chance to force victory in the second Test after taking late New Zealand wickets on the fourth day at Trent Bridge.

The hosts picked up 3-37 in the closing stages to leave New Zealand 224-7, 238 ahead.

The in-form Daryl Mitchell remains on 32 not out, but he has only the tail for company as he bids to add to the Black Caps’ lead.

England had an earlier opportunity to put the tourists under pressure when Joe Root and Ben Foakes made a blistering start on Monday morning.

But after Root was out for a majestic 176, it began a collapse of five wickets for 23, including Foakes being run out for 56.

The home side were dismissed 539, a first-innings deficit of 14 runs.

Attendance for the final day will be free of charge, with Nottinghamshire asking supporters to obtain their tickets…