England v New Zealand: Hosts make chaotic begin to new period as 17 wickets fall on day one

First LV= Insurance Test, Lord’s (day one) New Zealand 132: Potts 4-13, Anderson 4-66 England 116-7: Crawley 43; Boult 2-15 England trail by 16 runs Scorecard

England’s new era under captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum got off to a chaotic start as 17 wickets fell on the first day of the first Test against New Zealand at Lord’s.

New Zealand were bowled out for 132, only for England to slump to 116-7 in reply.

For as brilliant as England were with the ball and in the field, they were as poor with the bat as they have been in a run that has seen them win only one of their past 17 Tests.

Though New Zealand won the toss, the conditions offered movement to the home side that debutant Matthew Potts and the recalled James Anderson exploited with four wickets apiece.

However, Colin de Grandhomme’s 42 not out dragged the Black Caps from 45-7, with the last three wickets adding 87 runs.

Still, England were in strong positions at 59-0 and 92-2, only to lose five wickets for eight runs in a blur…