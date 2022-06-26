England v New Zealand: Jack Leach says it’s ‘very particular’ to play below Ben Stokes

Spinner Jack Leach says he has “never experienced anything like” playing in England’s thrilling new Test era.

Leach took 5-66 on day four of the third Test against New Zealand at Headingley to give him match figures of 10-166, his first 10-wicket haul.

The hosts reached 183-2, needing a further 113 to win, as they continued their attacking approach under captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum.

“It is very special to be a part of it,” Leach told Sky Sports.

“I’ve never seen it or felt it this good. Stokesy has confidence in his decisions and also in us as 11 blokes.”

England chased 277 at Lord’s and 299 in 50 overs at Trent Bridge to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series against the world Test champions.

If they win at Headingley they will become the first team to chase more than 250 in three consecutive Tests.

Stokes and McCullum, who took charge following England’s dismal run of one win in 17 Tests, have encouraged their side to play entertaining cricket.

Leach,…