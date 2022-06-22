England v New Zealand: Jamie Overton replaces injured James Anderson for third Take a look at

Jamie Overton has been in excellent form for Surrey with 21 wickets in the County Championship

Venue: Headingley Dates: 23-27 June Time: 11:00 BST Coverage: Test Match Special commentary, text commentary and in-play highlights on BBC Sport website and app. Daily highlights at 19:00 on BBC Two (BBC Four on Friday and Monday)

Pace bowler Jamie Overton will make his England debut in the third Test against New Zealand at Headingley on Thursday.

Surrey’s Overton, 28, replaces James Anderson, who misses out with an ankle problem.

He was named in the squad alongside his twin Craig. Though Craig is not playing, the Overtons will still become the first twin brothers to play Test cricket for England.

Ben Stokes is fit to lead England after recovering from illness.

The all-rounder missed training on Tuesday, but returned on Wednesday and will play in a Test at Headingley for the first time since his match-winning heroics in the 2019 Ashes.

“I’m all right, just a bit under the weather the last few…