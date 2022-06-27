England v New Zealand: Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow seal Headingley victory and 3-0 sequence win

Third LV Insurance Test, Headingley (day five of five) New Zealand 329 (Mitchell 109, Leach 5-100) & 326 (Blundell 88*, Latham 76; Leach 5-66) England 360 (Bairstow 162, Overton 97) & 296-3 (Root 86*, Pope 82, Bairstow 71*) England won by seven wickets Scorecard

England romped to victory on the final day of the third Test against New Zealand at Headingley to seal a stunning 3-0 series win.

The hosts scored the 113 runs needed to complete their chase of 296 in only 65 minutes as they won by seven wickets.

After rain delayed the start of play until 13:30 BST, England lost Ollie Pope for 82 in the first over, but Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root banished any nerves with a dominant unbroken stand of 111.

Root finished unbeaten on 86 while Bairstow smashed a whirlwind 71 not out from 44 balls.

Victory capped an astonishing start for captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum, who took over before the series following England’s dismal run of one win in 17 Tests.

They are now brimming with confidence…