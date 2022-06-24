England v New Zealand: Jonny Bairstow & Jamie Overton mount thrilling restoration

Third LV Insurance Test, Headingley (day two of five) New Zealand 329: Mitchell 109, Leach 5-100 England 264-6: Bairstow 130*, Overton 89*, Boult 3-73 England trail by 65 runs Scorecard

Jonny Bairstow’s remarkable unbeaten century and 89 not out from debutant Jamie Overton kept England in the third Test against New Zealand at Headingley.

On another thrilling day in England’s new era, the hosts collapsed to 55-6 in reply to New Zealand’s 329 on the second day.

But Bairstow and Overton combined for a rollicking unbroken stand of 209 to take England to 264-6 at the close, 65 behind.

Bairstow lit up his home ground with 130 not out, reaching his second hundred in as many innings off 95 balls.

The partnership continued England’s hair-raising approach under new captain Ben Stokes, a mindset which looked to have been given a rude awakening during the collapse.

Trent Boult bowled Alex Lees, Ollie Pope and Zak Crawley in a stunning opening spell and Joe Root nicked Tim Southee behind for five.

Stokes…