England v New Zealand: Jos Buttler says T20 collection can ‘broaden England’s expertise pool’

Jos Buttler captains England after leading Manchester Originals to The Hundred final

Date: 30 August-5 September Coverage: Second game (1 Sept – 18:00 BST) and third game (3 Sept – 14:30 BST) live on BBC Two and BBC One respectively, with both matches on BBC iPlayer. Ball-by-ball radio commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and BBC Sounds. The BBC Sport website and app will host the TV and radio coverage alongside live text updates, in-play video clips and analysis.

England are looking to “broaden their talent pool” during the T20 series with New Zealand, says captain Jos Buttler.

Surrey fast bowler Gus Atkinson’s selection for the four-match series is among five changes to the squad that lost 3-0 to Bangladesh in March.

“The T20 squad has been picked with a view of looking at a few other guys,” said Buttler.

The first match of the series takes place at Chester-le-Street from 18:00 GMT on Wednesday.

“We want to try and broaden that talent pool, and expose people to international cricket…