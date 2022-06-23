England v New Zealand: Lord Patel feared Headingley wouldn’t host Assessments once more

Lord Patel was appointed Yorkshire chair in November

Yorkshire chair Lord Patel feared international cricket would not return to Headingley after seeing evidence of racism levelled against the club.

The ground is hosting the third England v New Zealand Test, its first international since a ban was lifted.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) imposed the sanctions following the racism scandal that first came to light when Azeem Rafiq detailed his experiences.

“If you had seen all the evidence I have seen, you would put your mortgage on that we were not going to get this back,” Patel told BBC Test Match Special.

“It was by no means a given.

“We worked phenomenally hard seven days a week and had a nine-week window within which to change the environment and make a big difference.”

The ban on hosting lucrative England fixtures, which Patel said would have bankrupted Yorkshire if it had been imposed, was lifted after the ECB deemed Yorkshire had made improvements following the testimony of…