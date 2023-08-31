England v New Zealand: Meet Rachin Ravindra – the all-rounder impressed by Shane Watson theories

Rachin Ravindra has scored just 128 runs across 15 T20 innings for New Zealand

Venue: Emirates Old Trafford & Edgbaston Date: 1 & 3 September Times: 18:00 & 14:30 BST Coverage: Both games live on BBC TV (BBC Two on 1 Sept & BBC One on 3 Sept) and BBC iPlayer. Ball-by-ball commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and BBC Sounds. The BBC Sport website and app will host the TV and radio coverage alongside live text updates, in-play video clips and analysis.

Rachin Ravindra begins by suggesting a two-month hole in his cricketing calendar was for an “extended break” and a “little bit of relaxation time”.

Five minutes into a conversation with the New Zealand all-rounder, it becomes clear that is not the whole truth.

Sure, Ravindra may not have played any professional cricket between his country’s white-ball trip to Pakistan in May and a pre-England visit to the United Arab Emirates, but being a cricket “nuffy” – an obsessive – Ravindra opted to spend July in India with Hutt Hawks.

Although…