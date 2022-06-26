England v New Zealand: Ollie Pope and Joe Root put hosts on target for 3-0 collection win

Third LV Insurance Test, Headingley (day four of five) New Zealand 329 (Mitchell 109, Leach 5-100) & 326 (Blundell 88*, Latham 76; Leach 5-66) England 360 (Bairstow 162, Overton 97) & 183-2 (Pope 81*, Root 55*) England need further 113 runs to win Scorecard

England need 113 runs with eight wickets in hand to complete another superb final-day victory against New Zealand in the third Test at Headingley.

Set 296 to win, England hurried along once again to reach 183-2 on day four.

Ollie Pope made 81 not out and Joe Root an unbeaten 55, putting on 132 after Alex Lees was run out for nine and Zak Crawley caught for a frantic 25.

After chasing 277 in the first Test and breathlessly pursuing 299 to win the second, victory in Leeds will give England a 3-0 series clean sweep over the World Test champions.

They would have hoped to earn themselves a smaller target when New Zealand resumed on 168-5 – 137 ahead – but were thwarted by Tom Blundell’s 88 not out.

Blundell, who overturned an lbw decision on 52…